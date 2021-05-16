iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.25 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

