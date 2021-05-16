iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

