iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,857 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,778,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $67.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

