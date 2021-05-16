iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

