iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 427,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,613,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.75 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

