Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaguar Mining presently has a consensus price target of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 74.82%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.11 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$31.32 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 10.36, suggesting that its stock price is 936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 34.77% 33.82% 24.09% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -280.54%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Bunker Hill Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

