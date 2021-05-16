Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

