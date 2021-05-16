Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,946,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMS opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

