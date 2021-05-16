Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 32,700 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ebix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.