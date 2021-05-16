Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 213.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.