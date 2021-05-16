Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,695 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX opened at $120.97 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

