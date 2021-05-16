Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 10,712 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

