Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

