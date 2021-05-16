Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.66% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period.

LDSF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

