Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

