Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI opened at $283.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.