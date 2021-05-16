Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

