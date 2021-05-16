Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

