Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.10% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GOAU stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.