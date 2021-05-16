Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 260.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

