Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

