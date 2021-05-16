Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,898 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 48.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

