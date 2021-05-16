Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

