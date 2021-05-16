Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 493.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sabre by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,805,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.30 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

