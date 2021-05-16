Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,340,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

