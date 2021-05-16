Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

