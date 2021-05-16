Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 674.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 608,257 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 98.5% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $69.19 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

