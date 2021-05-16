Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of Zynex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

