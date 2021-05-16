Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of EXEL opened at $25.56 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,752 shares of company stock worth $12,557,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

