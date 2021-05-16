Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

