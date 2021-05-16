Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,047 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

