Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,452 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 473,934 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

