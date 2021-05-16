Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -386.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

