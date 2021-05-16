Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

JHG stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

