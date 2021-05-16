Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $3.98 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $323,613.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.