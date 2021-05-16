Jetcoin Market Capitalization Hits $677,158.93 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $677,158.93 and $1.97 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

