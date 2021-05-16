Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

