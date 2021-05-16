Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

