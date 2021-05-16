Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $73,452.16 and $8,371.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.