Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

