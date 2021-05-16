JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 590,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

