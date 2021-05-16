JSF Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.