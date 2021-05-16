Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.