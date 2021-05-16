Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $3.95 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $597,857.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00092259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00496778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00233795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.01179004 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

