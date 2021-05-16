JUST Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. JUST has a market capitalization of $249.01 million and approximately $271.78 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00090633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.01176569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041317 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

