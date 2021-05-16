K21 (K21) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.98 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. K21 has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $1.05 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00006635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,734,130 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

