KARMA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $83.50 million and $150.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005839 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00113942 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

