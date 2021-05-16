Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,122,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,930. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

