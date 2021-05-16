Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.