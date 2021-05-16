Karpas Strategies LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 4.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 172.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,498,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

